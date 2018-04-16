{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Bombardier union optimistic about contract renewal under Airbus CSeries control

    The Canadian Press

    FILE PHOTO: A Bombardier logo is seen at the Bombardier plant in Belfast

    A Bombardier logo is seen at the Bombardier plant in Belfast , Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - The union representing Bombardier employees doesn't anticipate overly acrimonious negotiations to renew the collective agreement once Airbus takes control of the CSeries program.

    The contract expires Nov. 30 but the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) travelled to France to meet with the three main aerospace unions to learn more about their relationship with Airbus.

    David Chartrand, the union's Quebec co-ordinator, says he was somewhat reassured because there is already a fairly strong union culture in both France and Canada.

    He says he was "happy" to negotiate with the French company rather than Boeing, the American aerospace giant that could have been Bombardier's partner in the CSeries.

    The IAMAW is still waiting for the partnership between Bombardier and the French giant to be finalized that will give Airbus majority control of the CSeries program without having to pay a cent.

    In March, Bombardier Aerospace workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new reciprocity agreement that ensures workers who switch between Bombardier and the future partnership don't lose their pensions and keep most seniority benefits, including salary and vacation time.