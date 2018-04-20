{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Boralex signs deal to buy French wind power company Kallista Energy Investment

    The Canadian Press

    Wind power

    Wind power wind turbine clean energy wind energy , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - Boralex Inc. has signed a deal to acquire wind power company Kallista Energy Investment SAS from Ardian Infrastructure in a move to grow its operations in France.

    The Canadian power producer has agreed to pay $202 million and assume $146.7 million in project debt.

    The deal will give Boralex (BLX.TO) 163 megawatts of wind power projects in operation, a 10-MW ready-to-build project and a portfolio of projects totalling about 158 MW.

    Boralex chief executive Patrick Lemaire says the deal will strengthen the company's position as France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power.

    The deal is expected to close in or around late June.

    Boralex has renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.