BP incurs one-off US$1.5B charge due to U.S. tax overhaul

LONDON — Oil giant BP (BP.N) will take a one-off US$1.5 billion charge to adjust to new U.S. tax rules, joining rival Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.N) and other companies, but expects a long-term boost from the corporate-friendly tax rates, it said on Tuesday.

The massive US$1.5 trillion tax overhaul that U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law last month cuts the corporate rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent and temporarily reduces the tax burden for most individuals as well.

BP, like many other international companies, said it expected a positive impact to its U.S. earnings in the long run.

But in the short term, lower tax rates will affect its deferred tax assets and liabilities, resulting in a one-off, non-cash charge of US$1.5 billion to its 2017 fourth quarter results which are due to be announced on Feb. 8, it said.

"The ultimate impact of the change in the U.S. corporate income tax rate is subject to a number of complex provisions in the legislation which BP is reviewing," BP said in a statement.