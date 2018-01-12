Brian Acker, President, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley

Focus: North American large caps

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

We believe we are in the middle stages of a secular bull market in the U.S. dollar (now four years old when I first started mentioning this on BNN). This will ignite rates of return of all U.S. assets including equities, real estate, etc. According to Model Price metrics we believe the S&P 500 has a fair value of 3,258 — that’s 18.6% higher than this index is trading today and fair value is 3,732, 12 months from January 11, assuming current earnings estimates. For a value manager like us, there are many discarded, unloved, and broken down growth story stocks to choose from. If the U.S. economy can struggle along here, or God forbid accelerates these value names, it would produce, in our opinion, a great rate of returns.

TOP PICKS

Brian Acker's Top Picks Brian Acker, president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley, shares his top picks: Citigroup, Apple and Cisco Systems.

CITIGROUP (C.N)

Last purchased on June 29, 2017 at US$67.15. Model Price is $74.18 representing no real upside but big potential for dividend increases.

APPLE (AAPL.O)

Last purchased on June 28, 2013 at US$56.40. Model Price is $215.61 representing an upside of 24 per cent.

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)

Last purchased on May 31, 2017 at US$31.68. Model Price is $51.62 representing an upside of 30 per cent.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND C Y Y Y AAPL Y Y Y CSCO Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JANUARY 5, 2017

Brian Acker's Past Picks Brian Acker, president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley, reviews his past picks: Citigroup, AIG and Exxon Mobil.

CITIGROUP (C.N)

Then: $60.34

Now: $76.33

Return: 26.50%

Total return: 28.36%

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG.N)

Then: $65.60

Now: $61.00

Return: -7.01%

Total return: -5.06%

EXXON MOBIL (XOM.N)

Then: $88.55

Now: $87.44

Return: -1.25%

Total return: 2.51%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 8.60%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND C Y Y Y AIG Y Y Y XOM Y Y Y

FUND PROFILE

Acker Finley Select U.S. Value 50 F

Performance as of: December 31, 2017

1 Month: -2.26% fund, -1.66% index

1 Year: 13.23% fund, 13.83% index

3 Year: 8.57% fund, 14.37% index

*Index: S&P 500 Total Rate of Returns in Canadian dollars

*Source: Globefund

TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

Apple: 5.8% Union Pacific: 5.1% Cisco Systems: 4.7% Honeywell: 4.6% Wal-Mart: 4.2%

TWITTER: @modelpriceguy

WEBSITE: www.modelprice.wordpress.com