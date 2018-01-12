2h ago
Brian Acker's Top Picks: January 12, 2018
BNN.ca Staff
Full episode: Market Call for Friday, January 12, 2018
Brian Acker, President, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley
Focus: North American large caps
_______________________________________________________________
MARKET OUTLOOK
We believe we are in the middle stages of a secular bull market in the U.S. dollar (now four years old when I first started mentioning this on BNN). This will ignite rates of return of all U.S. assets including equities, real estate, etc. According to Model Price metrics we believe the S&P 500 has a fair value of 3,258 — that’s 18.6% higher than this index is trading today and fair value is 3,732, 12 months from January 11, assuming current earnings estimates. For a value manager like us, there are many discarded, unloved, and broken down growth story stocks to choose from. If the U.S. economy can struggle along here, or God forbid accelerates these value names, it would produce, in our opinion, a great rate of returns.
TOP PICKS
CITIGROUP (C.N)
Last purchased on June 29, 2017 at US$67.15. Model Price is $74.18 representing no real upside but big potential for dividend increases.
APPLE (AAPL.O)
Last purchased on June 28, 2013 at US$56.40. Model Price is $215.61 representing an upside of 24 per cent.
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)
Last purchased on May 31, 2017 at US$31.68. Model Price is $51.62 representing an upside of 30 per cent.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|C
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AAPL
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CSCO
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: JANUARY 5, 2017
CITIGROUP (C.N)
- Then: $60.34
- Now: $76.33
- Return: 26.50%
- Total return: 28.36%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG.N)
- Then: $65.60
- Now: $61.00
- Return: -7.01%
- Total return: -5.06%
EXXON MOBIL (XOM.N)
- Then: $88.55
- Now: $87.44
- Return: -1.25%
- Total return: 2.51%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 8.60%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|C
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AIG
|Y
|Y
|Y
|XOM
|Y
|Y
|Y
FUND PROFILE
Acker Finley Select U.S. Value 50 F
Performance as of: December 31, 2017
1 Month: -2.26% fund, -1.66% index
1 Year: 13.23% fund, 13.83% index
3 Year: 8.57% fund, 14.37% index
*Index: S&P 500 Total Rate of Returns in Canadian dollars
*Source: Globefund
TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- Apple: 5.8%
- Union Pacific: 5.1%
- Cisco Systems: 4.7%
- Honeywell: 4.6%
- Wal-Mart: 4.2%
TWITTER: @modelpriceguy
WEBSITE: www.modelprice.wordpress.com