{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Campbell Soup's new Canadian headquarters will be in Mississauga, Ont.

    The Canadian Press

    Cans of Campbell's Soup are displayed in a supermarket in New York City, February 15, 2017

    Cans of Campbell's Soup are displayed in a supermarket in New York City, February 15, 2017 , Reuters/Brendan McDermid

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Campbell Soup Company (CPB.N) says its new Canadian headquarters will open in Mississauga, Ont.

    It will be located in the Airport Corporate Centre region, which is a 15-minute minute drive from its soon-to-be-closed Etobicoke manufacturing plant.

    The company decided to shutter the 87-year-old plant in January and cut 380 jobs, citing complications with retrofitting such an old building as the reason for the closure.

    Campbell says it chose Mississauga for its new headquarters because of its proximity to its Etobicoke facility and because of the area's demographics.

    The headquarters will house 160 employees, all from its current team.

    The move from Etobicoke will happen in stages, but the company hopes the headquarters will be operational by the first quarter of 2019.