There was a record number of unfilled jobs in Canada in the third quarter, according to new data from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The CFIB chalked the 361,700-job shortage up to a "dearth" of skilled workers and the country's growing economy.

“Labour shortages are again becoming a major hindrance to businesses across the country, especially small firms,” CFIB’s Chief Economist Ted Mallett said in a statement. “We need government to take action, to find solutions for chronic shortages that inhibit a small business’ ability to take on new contracts, expand and innovate.”

Employers in B.C. (which has a 3.4 per cent vacancy rate, or 60,000 unfilled jobs), Ontario (3.0 per cent, 149,600) and Quebec (3.1 per cent, 85,000) are having the hardest time finding ‘suitable employees, according to the report.

CFIB cited retail, hospitality and construction as the industries experiencing the greatest labour shortages.