Canada’s infrastructure bank is forging ahead, despite not having a CEO in place.

BNN has learned the new bank’s board of directors now hopes to name a chief executive in early 2018.

Finance minister Bill Morneau had pledged to have the bank up and running by the end of this year. In the interim, board chair Janice Fukakusa is expected to unofficially handle CEO duties.

Another board member, Bruno Guilmette, was announced last week as interim chief investment officer, so the bank can begin reviewing infrastructure investments to boost the Canadian economy.