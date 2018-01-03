3 Jan
Canada launches legal challenge of 'troubling' U.S. softwood lumber duties
Reuters,
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Canadian government on Wednesday criticized the United States for a decision to impose duties on certain softwood lumber exports and underlined its determination to fight the move.
The duties, which went into effect on Wednesday, are "unfair, unwarranted and troubling," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. Ottawa has already launched two challenges against the duties.