{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Canada November GDP up 0.4% on broad-based growth

    Reuters

    Canadian GDP rises 0.4% in November, matching estimates

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    The Canadian economy accelerated in November by the most in six months, with growth broad-based across a number of sectors including manufacturing, oil and gas extraction, and real estate, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

    Gross domestic product rose by 0.4 per cent from the previous month, in line with economists' expectations and the biggest increase since May 2017. October's flat reading was unrevised.

    Growth was widespread as goods-producing industries led the way higher with a 0.8 per cent gain. The manufacturing sector jumped 1.8 per cent, its biggest gain since February 2014, helped by increased manufacturing of vehicles and parts.

    The oil and gas extraction subsector climbed 1.6 per cent as some facilities continued to get back to normal capacity after maintenance that started in mid-September.

    Among the services industries, the real estate sector rose 0.4 per cent as activity by agents and brokers increased for the fourth month in a row on higher home sales in Ontario and Alberta.

    More coming 

    The Trump Administration