Mexico is warning there’s still a lot of work to do in NAFTA negotiations as high-level talks continue Friday.

Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, speaking to reporters as he headed into meetings in Washington, suggested a deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement isn’t imminent. “We are basically working very hard, but I think there’s still a lot of work to do,” he said.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico had a series of bilateral meetings Thursday and will hold trilateral talks Friday, according to Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who said talks have been focused until now mostly on the crucial auto sector issue. Negotiators are “making good progress,” she said Friday.

The talks include Guajardo, Freeland, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, as well as White House adviser Jared Kushner, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and Katie Telford, the chief of staff to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The countries are pushing for a deal within weeks, as Mexican and U.S. elections loom.

The countries are said to have concluded the chapter on telecommunications, the seventh completed out of about 30 potential chapters. Freeland says the three countries are now in what she considers a continuous round of negotiations, and she cautioned she won’t rush the process. “We need to take the time it takes to get a good deal, to get details right on complicated issues like rules of origin” for the auto sector, she said Thursday.