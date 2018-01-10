Canada takes U.S. to WTO with trade complaint of more than 100 violations

GENEVA - Canada has launched a wide-ranging trade dispute against the United States, challenging Washington's use of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties, Canada said in WTO filing dated Dec. 20 and published on Wednesday.

The 32-page complaint detailed five different ways in which Canada said the United States was breaking international trade rules and listed more than 100 U.S. actions which it said exemplified the problems.

