OTTAWA - The value of Canadian building permits fell more than expected in August, the second straight monthly decrease, on lower construction intentions for multifamily homes as well as industrial facilities, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The 5.5 per cent decrease in total building permits surpassed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent. July was revised to show a decrease of 2.8 per cent from the previously reported 3.5 per cent fall.

Nonresidential building permits fell 10.0 percent in August as construction intentions for industrial, commercial and institutional buildings all declined in the month.

Residential permits fell 2.8 percent as a 6.0 per cent drop in multifamily building permits offset a 0.4 per cent increase in plans to build single-family homes.