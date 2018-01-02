{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    59m ago

    Canadian dollar hits 80 U.S. cents for first time since Oct. 20, 2017

    Ian Vandaelle, Chase Producer, BNN

    David Prince on currencies and commodities to watch

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    The Canadian dollar hit the 80-U.S.-cent level for the first time since October 20, 2017, as firming oil prices paired with broad-based U.S. dollar weakness gave the currency a boost.

    The loonie has found support in recent weeks as a number of geopolitical events help put a floor beneath oil, including the civil unrest in Iran which has kept crude prices near a 30-month high.

    That, combined with growing speculation the Bank of Canada may pull the trigger on another interest rate increase at its January 17 meeting has helped bolster the dollar. Markets are currently pricing in about a 45 per cent chance Stephen Poloz will increase the benchmark rate to 1.25 per cent at that meeting. 

    The Trump Administration