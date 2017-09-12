The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with Canada's yield advantage moderating as investors pulled back from their most aggressive bets on a hawkish Bank of Canada and cautious U.S. Federal Reserve.

The gap between Canada's 5-year yield and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 3.3 basis points to a spread of 1.6 basis points. Last week, the spread pushed above parity for the first time in nearly three years after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the second time in three months.

"We're in the camp now that we might be a little too aggressive on a December hike in Canada, and maybe too passive on a U.S. move," said Darcy Browne, managing director for foreign exchange sales at CIBC Capital Markets.

The Bank of Canada struck back on Monday against criticism it had not adequately prepared markets for last week's rate hike after a prominent economist took issue with the central bank's lack of communication in the nearly two months leading up to the move.

At 4 p.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2180 to the greenback, or 82.10 cents US, down 0.6 per cent. The move came despite higher oil prices and with the U.S. dollar clinging to the previous day's gains against a basket of major currencies, supported by higher Treasury yields. The Canadian currency traded in a range of $1.2083 to $1.2190.

The loonie has rallied more than 13 per cent since early May. It touched its strongest in more than two years on Friday at $1.2063. Prices of oil rose as refinery restarts following Hurricane Harvey offset Hurricane Irma's dampening effect on demand.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 per cent at US$48.41 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the yield curve, although the two-year price rose half a Canadian cent to yield 1.546 per cent. The benchmark 10-year falling 13 cents to yield 2.043 per cent.

Canada's new housing price index for July is due on Thursday and August home sales data is awaited on Friday.