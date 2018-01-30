The explosive growth of the Canadian exchange traded fund market isn’t ending any time soon, according to BMO Global Asset Management.

BMO is forecasting the market will nearly triple over the course of the next five years, ballooning to $400 billion in assets under management by 2023 as investors pile into low-cost funds.

Though the Canadian ETF market, at $147 billion in total assets, is a mere tenth of the size of the mutual fund industry’s $1.48 trillion. By comparison, data compiled by the Investment Funds Institute of Canada shows total mutual fund asset growth of 10.3 per cent over the last year, well shy of the 56 per cent increase for ETFs.

Canadian ETF providers have responded in kind to the increased demand, creating 169 new funds in 2017 and bringing the total number of funds to more than 600. Equity ETFs saw inflows of $13.1 billion, accounting for about half the total buying activity.