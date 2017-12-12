{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Canadian Natural appoints new president to succeed Steve Laut

    The Canadian Press

    Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO

    Canadian Natural Resources , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) is promoting a 27-year veteran of the company to president as part of a management succession plan.

    Canada's largest producer of natural gas and one of its biggest oil sands companies says president Steve Laut will become executive vice-chairman in February and his current role will be filled by Tim McKay, an engineer who joined the company in 1990.

    McKay has been chief operating officer since 2013.

    Canadian Natural doesn't have a chief executive officer. Its top office is executive chairman, a position held by billionaire financier Murray Edwards.

    The Calgary-based company also announced it was creating two new chief operating officer positions to account for growth it made this year through acquisitions and completed oilsands projects.

    Darren Fichter will become COO of exploration and production and Scott Stauth will become COO of oil sands.