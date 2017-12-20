MONTREAL - Canada's railway industry is waiting for the development of better technology before installing devices that could slow trains to prevent accidents like the Amtrak derailment that killed three people and injured dozens.

Gerald Gauthier, acting president of the Railway Association of Canada, says the positive train control systems that must be installed by railways operating in the United States next year are costly, unproven technology.

He says the industry is working with Transport Canada to find the best technology for Canada to prevent these accidents.

Canada has been studying ways to improve safety since a 2012 incident near Burlington, Ont., caused a Via passenger train to derail.

The Canadian transportation regulator is expected to follow up next year on a train control working group report filed in 2016.

The Transportation Safety Board recommended after the derailment that Transport Canada require major Canadian passenger and freight railways to implement "physical fail-safe train controls."

These could include warning lights for conductors or systems that could automatically bring a train to a halt.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Calgary-based Canadian Pacific (CP.TO) are preparing to have systems in place on its American network as required by law.

The U.S. system is expected to cost more than US$14 billion to install, and hundreds of millions more annually to operate.

