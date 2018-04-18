The Takeaway with Amanda Lang: Second Cup's pot push may be sign of vanishing confidence

Cannabis consumption habits don’t appear likely to change in Canada post-legalization, according to a new study.

Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians say they would not be more likely to try cannabis or increase their consumption levels once legalization occurs, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

The data was released on Wednesday as part of the federal government’s National Cannabis Survey, an effort to gather information on consumption ahead of planned nationwide legalization.

When asked if their consumption habits would change post-legalization, 79 per cent of Canadians polled said their habits would not change.

Among those who did not use cannabis over the past three months, only six per cent said they would be likely to give it a try. Among current cannabis users, 24 per cent said they would likely increase their consumption.

The data also found that 26 per cent of 25-to-34-year-olds polled had used cannabis over the last three months.

Additionally, Canadian users are turning to family and friends as a source of cannabis more frequently than dispensaries or dealers. Family and friends accounted for 31 per cent of total responses among possible sources of cannabis, with dispensaries only accounting for 19 per cent.