Cara buys The Keg for $200M, adding to restaurant empire

Cara Operations is buying the parent company of The Keg in a move that builds out the restaurant conglomerate's empire.

Under the terms of the deal announced on Tuesday, Cara will pay $200 million in cash and stock for Keg Restaurants Limited. The takeover value could rise by as much as $30 million based on performance milestones over a three-year period.

The deal will add to Cara's stable of restaurant brands, which already includes familiar names such as Swiss Chalet, East Side Mario's and Harvey's, and expand its network to 1,365 locations.

The Keg traces its roots back to 1971, when George Tidball opened the first restaurant. Today, it has 106 locations across Canada and the United States.

Cara expects the takeover to immediately add to its adjusted earnings per share upon closure, which is anticipated this quarter, and said it plans to eventually change its name.

The two companies said the existing Keg Royalties Income Fund will still receive royalties after the deal is finalized.

Once the transaction closes, Keg CEO David Aisenstat will assume leadership of Cara's high-end banners, including The Bier Markt and Milestones.

"This will enable Cara to introduce into these brands the key success factors experienced by The Keg," Cara said in a press release. "Cara's size combined with The Keg will also provide synergistic opportunities in marketing, real estate and overall costs that will help further grow the Keg and Cara brands."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly indicated Cara is buying the income fund. BNN regrets the error.