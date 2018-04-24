{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Caterpillar boosts 2018 profit outlook on strong global demand

    Rajesh Kumar Singh, Reuters

    FILE PHOTO - Caterpillar equipment at a retail site in San Diego California

    Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Tuesday upgraded the outlook for 2018 profits after the world's largest heavy-duty equipment maker beat estimates for first-quarter earnings on strong global demand for its equipment.

    The Deerfield, Ill.-based company now expects the full-year profit to range between US$9.75 to US$10.75 per share compared with US$7.75 to US$8.75 per share it projected earlier.

    For the first quarter, the company reported a net profit of US$2.74 per share, above analysts' consensus forecast of US$2.04 per share.