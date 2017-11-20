{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Nov 20, 2017

    CBS warns of blackout amid dispute with Dish Network over fees

    Anjali Athavaley, Reuters

    NEW YORK — CBS Corp (CBS.N) said on Monday that satellite television provider Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) could black out its programming, including holiday weekend sports events, if the companies fail to resolve a dispute over the fees Dish pays to carry its content.

    Dish subscribers should be prepared to lose access to programming, including CBS Sports' NFL and SEC football coverage over the Ameican Thanksgiving holiday weekend, on Monday evening at 1:59 a.m. ET if an agreement is not reached, CBS said.

    "We are committed to providing premium content to our viewers and will continue to negotiate fair value for that content," CBS said in a statement.

    “Even as more and more Dish customers turn to digital antennas for free access to their local channels, we recognize that many continue to rely on their pay-TV package to get these stations," Dish said in a statement. "For those customers, we are actively working to reach a fair deal before the contract expires knowing that only CBS can force a blackout of its channels."

    CBS shares were down 0.92 per cent in mid-morning trading while Dish shares fell 1.8 per cent.