{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING

      Q3 CREDIT MARKET DEBT-TO-DISPOSABLE-INCOME RATIO AT 171.1% IN CANADA

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Cenovus aims to cut its workforce by approximately 15%

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    Cenovus aims to slash 15% of workforce

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Another round of job cuts is on the way at Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO).

    The oil sands producer announced on Thursday it's aiming to reduce its workforce by approximately 15 per cent. The company had 3,600 employees as of July.

    “Our priorities for 2018 are to reduce costs and deleverage our balance sheet while maintaining capital discipline," said CEO Alex Pourbaix in a press release.

    Cenovus had already cut approximately 2,000 jobs since the middle of 2014 as the company managed the fallout from the crash in oil prices.

    More to come.

     