Cenovus aims to cut its workforce by approximately 15%

Another round of job cuts is on the way at Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO).

The oil sands producer announced on Thursday it's aiming to reduce its workforce by approximately 15 per cent. The company had 3,600 employees as of July.

“Our priorities for 2018 are to reduce costs and deleverage our balance sheet while maintaining capital discipline," said CEO Alex Pourbaix in a press release.

Cenovus had already cut approximately 2,000 jobs since the middle of 2014 as the company managed the fallout from the crash in oil prices.

More to come.