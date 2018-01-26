The president and CEO of generic drug company Apotex Jeremy Desai has suddenly resigned, effective immediately.

The news comes over a month after Barry Sherman, the company’s founder, and his wife Honey were found dead in their Toronto home in mid-December.

Desai has left the company to pursue other opportunities, according to a statement released on Friday.

“We thank Jeremy for his contributions and wish him success in the next phase of his career,” the company said in the release.

Desai previously served as president of the Global Generics, the largest business line Apotex operated.

Jack Kay, the company’s vice-chairman, will take over as chief executive, a role he has previously held at the company.