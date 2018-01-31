{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    CGI Group reports first-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    CGI Group Executive Chairman Serge Godin

    CGI Group Executive Chairman Serge Godin adjusts his glasses in Montreal on Feb. 1, 2005. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    MONTREAL - CGI Group Inc. said Wednesday it earned $285.3 million in its first quarter, up from $275.7 million a year earlier, as revenue improved 5.3 per cent.

    The company said the profit amounted to 98 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 89 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled $2.82 billion, up from $2.68 billion.

    Compared with last year, CGI said revenue was up 4.9 per cent in constant currency as foreign exchange fluctuations helped boost revenue by $10.1 million.

    Excluding specific items, CGI said it earned $288.0 million or 99 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from $277.6 million or 90 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    CGI provides technology and business consulting services around the world.
     