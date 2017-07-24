{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    Jul 24, 2017

    Chipotle stock target slashed by analyst

    Lisa Baertlein, Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    LOS ANGELES -- Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) continued losing ground on Monday, after Credit Suisse chopped its price target by US$100 and raised doubts about whether the burrito chain can raise menu prices to offset higher costs.

    Shares in the chain shed nearly 13 per cent of their value last week on reports of a Norovirus outbreak at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, and mice in a Dallas eatery. They were off another 0.9 per cent at US$342.24 in midday trading on Monday after touching US$336.65, their lowest intraday level since April 2013.

    "We believe the recent negative headlines may delay price increases. We now assume no additional menu pricing in 2018," Credit Suisse analyst Jason West said in a client note where he cut the chain's price target to US$325 from US$425.

    West said ongoing challenges at the company, which is fighting to revive sales following a string of food safety lapses in late 2015, could also force it to trim plans for new restaurant openings.

    The formerly high-flying and fast-growing chain will report second quarter results after the market close on Tuesday, July 25.