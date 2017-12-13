{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    27m ago

    CIBC sees proportion of profits from U.S. doubling in 3 years

    Matt Scuffham, Reuters

    CIBC boss wants big gain in U.S. profit by 2020

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Wednesday it expected the proportion of its earnings coming from the United States to nearly double in the next three years, helped by the US$5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp.

    The bank acquired PrivateBancorp in June, closing a deal that analysts saw as transformational in enabling the bank to diversify outside of its domestic market, where there are concerns about a hard-landing for prices in the cooling Toronto and Vancouver housing markets.

    CIBC told analysts during an investor update that it anticipated its U.S. business would contribute 17 per cent of the bank's overall earnings by 2020 compared with nine per cent in 2017.

    "That's a lot of hard work," said Chief Executive Victor Dodig. "We're going to focus on going deeper with our existing clients and bringing in new clients. The organic driver of growth is the most important driver we can focus on and the most sensible use of capital."

    The bank is focusing its international strategy on the United States where it sees opportunities to drive growth. Reuters reported on Tuesday that CIBC planned to list its US$2 billion Caribbean unit, FirstCaribbean, in New York, enabling it to exit a region where earnings growth has been slow.

    CIBC said it expected overall earnings growth of 5 to 10 per cent over the next three years and a return on equity of more than 15 per cent. It also said it planned to pay out 40 to 50 per cent of its earnings in dividends to shareholders.