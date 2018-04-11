Cineplex lays off dozens of full-time employees

Cineplex Inc. has laid off a number of full-time employees as part of what the company calls a “small restructuring.”

The Canadian movie theatre operator confirmed in an email to BNN that less than 100 positions were cut.

Cineplex (CGX.TO) said the positions were eliminated in addition to its overall plan to reduce about $25 million in costs annually.

“These changes were necessary as they eliminated duplicate roles following several business acquisitions as well as streamlined our business as we continue to execute on our diversification strategy,” Cineplex’s director of communications, Sarah Van Lange, said in an email to BNN.