{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Cineplex lays off dozens of full-time employees

    BNN.ca Staff

    Cineplex

    An employee is shown at the Cineplex Entertainment company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Cineplex Inc. has laid off a number of full-time employees as part of what the company calls a “small restructuring.”

    The Canadian movie theatre operator confirmed in an email to BNN that less than 100 positions were cut.

    Cineplex (CGX.TO) said the positions were eliminated in addition to its overall plan to reduce about $25 million in costs annually.

    “These changes were necessary as they eliminated duplicate roles following several business acquisitions as well as streamlined our business as we continue to execute on our diversification strategy,” Cineplex’s director of communications, Sarah Van Lange, said in an email to BNN.

     