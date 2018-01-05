{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Constellation Brands falls short of estimates, as wine, spirit sales fall

    Corona beers are pictured at a BevMo! store ahead of Constellation Brands Inc company results in Pasadena, California U.S., October 4, 2016.

    Corona maker Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N) missed Wall Street estimates for third quarter sales on Friday and said wine and spirit volumes for the full-year would be at the low end of its prior forecast.

    Constellation's shares, up around 50 per cent last year, fell 2.4 per cent in premarket trading despite the company's announcement of a US$3 billion share buyback program and a rise in its full-year profit forecast.

    Beer sales, which account for more than half of the company's total sales, rose 8 per cent in the quarter. Depletions, or distributor shipments to retail customers, rose 9.1 per cent due to the Labour Day and Thanksgiving holidays in the quarter.

    But wine and spirit sales fell 10.3 per cent, hit by a 2.5 per cent fall in depletion volumes. The drop in sales also reflect the divestiture of the company's Canadian wine business in December 2016.

    The company said it now expects sales of wine and spirits, which include Robert Mondavi wines and Svedka Vodka, to be at the lower end of a prior forecast that already called for a decline of 4-6 per cent for the full-year.

    Net income rose to US$491.1 million, or US$2.44 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 30, from US$405.9 million, or US$1.98 per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding one-time items the company earned US$2.00 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.89 per share.

    Net sales fell marginally to US$1.80 billion from US$1.81 billion.

    The company also raised its full-year profit forecast to US$8.40-US$8.50 per share. Analysts were expecting US$8.43.

     