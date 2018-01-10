Corus Q1 results miss expectations on weak TV advertising; shares fall

TORONTO -- Corus Entertainment Inc. says its first-quarter results fell short of expectations as it was hurt by a weak television advertising market, sending the company's shares down on Wednesday.

Chief executive Doug Murphy says the weakness more than offset gains in other parts of its business.

The company (CJRb.TO) reported a first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $77.7 million or 38 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $71.1 million or 36 cents per share a year ago.

However, on an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $78.9 million or 38 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $80.8 million or 41 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue at the television and radio media company totalled $457.4 million, down from $468.0 million in the quarter a year ago.

Television revenue fell to $415.5 million compared with $425.6 million a year ago, while radio revenue slipped to $41.9 million compared with $42.4 million in the same quarter a year earlier.