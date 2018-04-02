{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    18h ago

    CPPIB buys six wind, solar projects from NextEra Energy

    Reuters

    Mark Machin

    Mark Machin, president and chief executive officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), speaks during an interview in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. , Cole Burston/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    U.S. utility NextEra Energy Partners (NEE.N) said on Monday it would sell its wind and solar assets in Ontario to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for about US$582.3 million.

    CPPIB, Canada's biggest public pension fund, would also assume existing debt of about US$689 million, NextEra said.

    NextEra said the sale is part of a strategy to reinvest capital back into its U.S. assets to take advantage of the recent cut in corporate tax rate.

    U.S. corporate tax rate was reduced to 21 per cent from 35 per cent following the enactment of a new tax code in December.

    An affiliate of NextEra would continue to operate all the facilities in Canada as per a 10-year services agreement with CPPIB, NextEra said.

    NextEra said it expects the sale to close during the second quarter of 2018.