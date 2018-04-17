CSX sees stronger profits on cost-cutting efforts

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    CSX Corp, one of the biggest U.S. railroad operators, reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by efforts to cut costs.

    Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company rose 3.7 per cent to US$58.65 in after-hours trading.

    CSX said its operating ratio, which measures operating expenses as a per centage of revenue, fell to 63.7 per cent in the first three months of 2018 from 73.2 per cent a year earlier.

    CSX has said it plans to reduce its operating ratio - a closely watched measure for railroads - to 60 per cent by 2020 to boost profitability.

    The company's profit rose to US$695 million or 78 cents a share in the quarter ended March 31, from US$362 million or 39 cents a share, a year earlier.

    CSX's results in the year-earlier quarter included restructuring expenses of US$110 million.

    Excluding one-time items, CSX earned 78 cents per share, topping analysts' average expectation of 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Revenue rose slightly to US$2.88 billion.