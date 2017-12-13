3h ago
David Burrows' Top Picks: December 13, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Full episode: Market Call for Wednesday, December 13, 2017
David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large caps
TOP PICKS
UNITED RENTALS (URI.N)
COMERICA INC. (CMA.N)
CHARLES SCHWAB CORP. (SCHW.N)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|URI
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CMA
|Y
|Y
|Y
|SCHW
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: FEBRUARY 14, 2017
MORGAN STANLEY (MS.N)
- Then: $46.04
- Now: $53.91
- Return: 17.09%
- Total return: 18.84%
DOWDUPONT (DWDP.N)
- Then: $67.18
- Now: $71.01
- Return: 5.70%
- Total return: 6.28%
HOME DEPOT (HD.N)
- Then: $141.36
- Now: $182.69
- Return: 29.23%
- Total return: 32.21%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 19.11%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|MS
|Y
|Y
|Y
|DWDP
|Y
|Y
|Y
|HD
|Y
|Y
|Y
FUND PROFILE
Barometer Global Macro Pool Class F
Performance as of: November 30, 2017
1 Month: 3.7% fund, 0.8% index
1 Year: 17.8% fund, 8.0% index
3 Year: 17.3% fund, 6.0% index
*Index: Globe and Mail Peer Group Average
**Returns are based on reinvested dividends and net of fees
TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- SPDR KBW Bank ETF (KBE.US): 6.0%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF.US): 6.0%
- iShares Dow Jones US Brok-Dea ETF (IAI.US): 5.4%
- Powershares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB.US) : 5.1%
- First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX (FXR.US): 5.0%
WEBSITE: www.barometercapital.ca