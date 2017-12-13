David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large caps
UNITED RENTALS (URI.N)

COMERICA INC. (CMA.N)

CHARLES SCHWAB CORP. (SCHW.N)

 

URI Y Y Y
CMA Y Y Y
SCHW Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: FEBRUARY 14, 2017

MORGAN STANLEY (MS.N)

  • Then: $46.04
  • Now: $53.91
  • Return: 17.09%
  • Total return: 18.84%

DOWDUPONT (DWDP.N)

  • Then: $67.18
  • Now: $71.01
  • Return: 5.70%
  • Total return: 6.28%

HOME DEPOT (HD.N)

  • Then: $141.36
  • Now: $182.69
  • Return: 29.23%
  • Total return: 32.21%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 19.11%

 

MS Y Y Y
DWDP Y Y Y
HD Y Y Y

FUND PROFILE
Barometer Global Macro Pool Class F
Performance as of: November 30, 2017

1 Month: 3.7% fund, 0.8% index
1 Year: 17.8% fund, 8.0% index
3 Year: 17.3% fund, 6.0% index

*Index: Globe and Mail Peer Group Average
**Returns are based on reinvested dividends and net of fees

TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

  1. SPDR KBW Bank ETF (KBE.US): 6.0%
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF.US): 6.0%
  3. iShares Dow Jones US Brok-Dea ETF (IAI.US): 5.4%
  4. Powershares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB.US) : 5.1%
  5. First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX (FXR.US): 5.0%

WEBSITE: www.barometercapital.ca