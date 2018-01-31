David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management

FOCUS: North American large caps

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

Our work points to a short-term pullback in the North American equity markets. We're still of the view that we're in a secular bull market that has years to run. We believe this pullback is a buying opportunity.

We expect positive earnings revisions in the U.S. equity markets to continue as analyst factor in the positive impact from tax cuts, better economic growth and the weaker U.S. dollar. We still see market leadership in the financials, technology, industrials and resource sectors.

TOP PICKS

David Burrows' Top Picks David Burrows of Barometer Capital shares his top picks: Microsoft, Charles Schwab and United Rentals.

MICROSOFT (MSFT.O) — Bought on Jan. 30 at $93.05.

CHARLES SCHWAB CORP (SCHW.N) — Bought on Dec. 4 at $49.37.

UNITED RENTALS (URI.N) — Bought on Jan. 23 at $185.79.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND MSFT Y Y Y SCHW Y Y Y URI Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: MARCH 21, 2017

David Burrows' Past Picks David Burrows of Barometer Capital reviews his past picks: Albemarle, Bank of America and Adobe.

ALBEMARLE CORP (ALB.N) — March 6, 2017- $101.94.

Then: $104.25

Now: $111.59

Return: 7.04%

Total return: 7.88%

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N) — March 10, 2017- $25.15.

Then: $23.02

Now: $32.00

Return: 39.00%

Total return: 40.77%

ADOBE (ADBE.O) — Jan. 23, 2017- $111.44.

Then: $125.07

Now: $199.72

Return: 59.71%

Total return: 59.71%

Total return average: 36.12%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ALB N N N BAC Y Y Y ADBE Y Y Y

FUND PROFILE

Barometer Global Macro Pool Class F

Performance as of Dec. 31, 2017

1 Month: -0.7% fund, 0.5% index

1 Year: 14.9% fund, 7.0% index

3 Year: 15.8% fund, 3.2% index

* Index: Globe and Mail Peer Group Average

* Returns are based on reinvested dividends and net of fees

TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

US:SOXX- 5.4% US:KBE- 4.9% US:EZU- 3.9% US:XME- 3.8% US;GDX- 3.6%

TWITTER: @barometerca

WEBSITE: barometercapital.ca