David Burrows' Top Picks: Jan. 31, 2018
BNN.ca Staff
Full episode: Market Call Tonight for Wednesday, January 31, 2018
David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large caps
MARKET OUTLOOK
Our work points to a short-term pullback in the North American equity markets. We're still of the view that we're in a secular bull market that has years to run. We believe this pullback is a buying opportunity.
We expect positive earnings revisions in the U.S. equity markets to continue as analyst factor in the positive impact from tax cuts, better economic growth and the weaker U.S. dollar. We still see market leadership in the financials, technology, industrials and resource sectors.
TOP PICKS
MICROSOFT (MSFT.O) — Bought on Jan. 30 at $93.05.
CHARLES SCHWAB CORP (SCHW.N) — Bought on Dec. 4 at $49.37.
UNITED RENTALS (URI.N) — Bought on Jan. 23 at $185.79.
PAST PICKS: MARCH 21, 2017
ALBEMARLE CORP (ALB.N) — March 6, 2017- $101.94.
- Then: $104.25
- Now: $111.59
- Return: 7.04%
- Total return: 7.88%
BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N) — March 10, 2017- $25.15.
- Then: $23.02
- Now: $32.00
- Return: 39.00%
- Total return: 40.77%
ADOBE (ADBE.O) — Jan. 23, 2017- $111.44.
- Then: $125.07
- Now: $199.72
- Return: 59.71%
- Total return: 59.71%
Total return average: 36.12%
FUND PROFILE
Barometer Global Macro Pool Class F
Performance as of Dec. 31, 2017
- 1 Month: -0.7% fund, 0.5% index
- 1 Year: 14.9% fund, 7.0% index
- 3 Year: 15.8% fund, 3.2% index
* Index: Globe and Mail Peer Group Average
* Returns are based on reinvested dividends and net of fees
TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- US:SOXX- 5.4%
- US:KBE- 4.9%
- US:EZU- 3.9%
- US:XME- 3.8%
- US;GDX- 3.6%
