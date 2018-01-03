David Fingold, vice president and portfolio manager at Dynamic Funds

FOCUS: North American and global stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

As bottom up stock pickers we don’t make market calls. We have no targets for market averages and do not manage money relative to the indexes. We invest in a concentrated portfolio of high-quality companies that we think will do well over the next three to five years. Our most concentrated funds (such as the Dynamic Global Discovery Fund) own 20 companies, while a more diversified portfolio (such as the Dynamic Global Dividend Fund) owns 25 companies. We also offer actively managed ETFs (including the Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend [DXG] and Dynamic iShares Active US Dividend [DXU]) which have up to 25 company portfolios.

When we own companies that are in cyclical industries we do have a positive medium-term view of the industry. The industries we presently like include, but are not limited to: defence (Northrop Grumman, Elbit), construction (Belimo, GCP), semiconductors (Inficon), automation (Keyence, Cognex), composite materials (Schweiter) and many others.

Many of the industries we have invested in are not deeply cyclical. They include, but are not limited to: natural food ingredients (Sensient, Frutarom), coffee (Strauss), medtech (Straumann), health insurance (United Health), property and casualty insurance (Allstate), animal health (Zoetis), payments (MasterCard) and many others.

When we are negative about an industry we do not invest in it at all and assess the impact of negative developments in that industry on our other investments. We are presently negative about commercial aerospace, automotive, energy and mining; therefore we have no investments there at all. We are also concerned about the extremely high valuation and lack of growth of companies in the utility, REIT and telecom industries, and have no investments there either.

Investors should consider whether they are taking appropriate risks with respect to commodity prices, interest rates and currencies. Most investors do not. They buy the index or use a closet index portfolio manager and take risks they don’t understand.

Simply put we invest in companies we like and have no exposure to developments in the global economy that concern us.

TOP PICKS

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES (SWTQ.SW)

A Horgen, Switzerland-based manufacturer of plastic and aluminum composites. Their products are used for architecture, signage, transportation and wind power. Composites have superior strength to weight ratios to alternative materials and have insulating properties. They are recyclable and use significant recycled content. In time, as building codes and other quality requirements increase, there is increased use of composite materials.

ELBIT SYSTEMS (ESLT.IT)

A Haifa, Israel-based manufacturer of military hardware. Their product lines include unmanned systems, electronics including fire control, software-designed radios and radars, and cyber. The cyber division supplies signals intelligence hardware and software used by the military and domestic security forces of friendly nations. Elbit is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of unmanned systems, including the replacement of older drones. They are global leaders in software-defined radios. Generally, electronics spending grows at twice the rate of the growth of defense budgets.

KEYENCE CORPORATION (6861.JP)

An Osaka, Japan-based manufacturer of sensors and machine vision systems used in automation. The demand for automation is being driven by increasing requirements for product quality, in excess of what humans are capable of. Also, as labour costs increase and skilled labour has become increasingly difficult to obtain, the returns to automation investment have increased. While most of their customers are manufacturers, a growing segment includes warehouse automation. They are a fabless semiconductor company and designed many of the chips in their devices.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND SWTQ Y Y Y ESLT Y Y Y 6861 Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JUNE 19, 2017

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES (SWTQ.SW)

Then: CHF 1,267.00

Now: CHF 1,266.00

Return: -0.07%

Total return: -0.07%

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES (KEYS.N)

Then: US$37.99

Now: US$42.20

Return: 11.08%

Total return: 11.08%

HOYA CORPORATION (7741.JP)

Then: ¥5,626.00

Now: ¥5,628.00

Return: 0.03%

Total return: 0.52%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 3.84%