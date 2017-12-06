{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    6m ago

    Dollarama's profit rises in Q3 on higher sales

    The Canadian Press

    A pedestrian walks past a Dollarama store in Ottawa

    A pedestrian walks past a Dollarama store in Ottawa

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Dollarama Inc. says it earned $130.1 million in its third quarter, up from $110.1 million in the same quarter last year, boosted by higher sales.

    The company (DOL.TO) says the profit amounted to $1.15 per diluted share, up from 92 cents per diluted share a year ago when the company had more shares outstanding.

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

    Sales in the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29 totalled $810.6 million, up from $738.7 million.

    Comparable store sales grew 4.6 per cent as the average transaction size grew 4.5 per cent and the retailer saw a 0.1 per cent increase in the number of transactions.

    Dollarama had 1,135 stores at the end of the quarter, up from 1,069 stores a year ago.

     