Padlock has been constructive on equity markets since its inception in 2012, and in spite of record-setting levels on North American equities, that constructive stance is intact. Valuation levels are slightly elevated from earlier in the year, but the majority of gains this year have been on the back of rising earnings. Returns from rising earnings are typical of the second stage of prolonged bull markets, and with earnings in most sectors again predicted to rise in 2018, investors should remain constructive.

The S&P 500 index has now gone 656 days without a 10 per cent correction. This duration could be concerning, but those concerns are tempered by the fact that the current streak is only the tenth longest in history. The longest streak - and possibly the most similar environment to today - is the almost seven year period from 1990 to 1997 for a total of 2553 days. A correction may happen at any time, but at this point, the risk/reward of staying invested for the long term is warranted.

TOP PICKS

PAREX RESOURCES (PXT.TO)

Past pick of last year and they have done nothing but get bigger and better. Production for 2018 expected to grow 20% over this year to 42,000 boe/day following a very successful exploration and development year in 2017. Numerous step-out wells on their existing and new fields extended these fields with encouraging signs of more to come to as Parex embarks on its internally funded 2018 drilling program. Meanwhile, Brent prices are up significantly over last year while Parex, which has no debt, trades at 5.4X 2018 cash flow, well below its peers.

SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA (ZZZ.TO)

Top mattress retailer in Cnaada has sold off following a slightly disappointing 3rd quarter report earlier this month. Still strong same store sales growth but marketing costs were higher and accessories sales were lower than expected. Not concerned long term as these are temporary issues for a company expected to continue to expand locations and increase same store sales. Valuation at 18.0X 2018 earnings very attractive this well managed industry leader.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (WBA.O)

After years of steady appreciation, the stock has lagged over the last couple of years. Prolonged uncertainty over approval of their Rite-Aid acquisition weighed on the stock. Just as approval was granted, albeit with significant restrictions, the stock suffered a 20% decline as stories surfaced that Amazon was looking to get into the prescription business. With the stock trading at less than 12 times 2018 earnings and yielding 2.2%, investors are being afforded an opportunity to invest at a great price in a dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend 42 years in a row.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND PXT Y Y Y ZZZ Y Y Y WBA N N Y

PAST PICKS: JANUARY 24, 2017

PAREX RESOURCES (PXT.TO)

Then: $15.56

Now: $17.08

Return: 9.76%

Total return: 9.76%

BORGWARNER (BWA.N)

Then: $40.43

Now: $55.42

Return: 37.07%

Total return: 38.84%

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES (WGO.N)

Then: $31.35

Now: $54.50

Return: 73.84%

Total return: 75.39%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 41.33%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND PXT Y Y Y BWA N N Y WGO Y Y Y

