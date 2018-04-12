{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Doug Ford vows to fire Hydro One CEO, board if elected premier

    The Canadian Press

    Doug Ford

    Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford waves a copy of the Provincial Budget as he takes questions from journalists, during a pre-budget lock-up, as the Ontario Provincial Government prepares to deliver its 2018 Budget, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    TORONTO -- Doug Ford says that if he is elected premier this spring, he will fire the CEO of Hydro One and the company's board of directors.

    The Progressive Conservative leader says he would dump CEO Mayo Schmidt because the head of the partially privatized utility presided over a dramatic increase in rates and earned a $6.2 million salary last year.

    Tory energy critic Todd Smith says in order to fire Schmidt the government would have to first fire and replace the Hydro One board, which would then have to fire the CEO.

    Smith says it's also not clear how much it would cost to fire the CEO since his contract is not public.

    Smith says the party will have further details on how it plans to address hydro costs at a later date.

    A spokesperson for Hydro One declared in a statement the company “will not engage in politics”.

    Ontario's election is set for June 7.

    - With files from BNN

     