Dow drops as trade fears reignite; TSX lower

Another increase in trade tensions has stocks reversing course and falling again Friday as the U.S. considers an even larger set of tariffs on imports from China and the two countries exchange pointed statements.

Stocks have changed direction again and again this week as investors tried to get a sense of whether a trade dispute between the two nations will escalate, an outcome that could have major consequences for the global economy. The market didn't get any help from a March jobs report that was weaker than expected.

As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 440.86 points to 24,064.36. The S&P 500 index lost 37.51 points to 2,625.33. The Nasdaq composite slid 87.64 points to 6,988.91. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 13 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 1,529.

The Dow average, which contains numerous multinational companies including industrial powerhouses Boeing and Caterpillar, has swung dramatically this week, with about 1,300 points separating its highest and lowest marks. It fell as much as 758 points Monday, then recovered all of those losses, and late Thursday it was up as much as 519 points for the week. Now it's essentially flat.

Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Friday morning as losses in financial shares countered gains in energy and materials stocks.

At 12:30 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 83.83 points to 15,272.22.

Technology companies make a lot of their sales in Asia and they have struggled as Wall Street worries about a slowdown in global economic growth. Optimism about the world economy has helped many tech companies make huge gains in the last year.

Apple skidded $2.42, or 1.4 per cent, to $170.38 and Cisco Systems declined 69 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $41.14. PayPal dipped $1.93, or 2.5 per cent, to $75.02.

Industrial companies might face the worst pain from tariffs, as they could find themselves dealing with higher costs for components imported into the U.S. while the duties on their goods in China harm their sales.

Caterpillar, a construction equipment maker, shed $4.95, or 3.3 per cent, to $143.18 while farm equipment company Deere sank $3.95, or 2.6 per cent, to $147.39. Aerospace giant Boeing dipped $8.70, or 2.6 per cent, to $327.70.

Health care companies also declined. Johnson & Johnson sank $1.64, or 1.3 per cent, to $129.07 and health insurer UnitedHealth dropped $3.97, or 1.6 per cent, to $225.10.