The Dow Jones Industrial Average touched the 26,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday and other Wall Street indexes climbed as strong earnings from UnitedHealth and Citigroup helped lift the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198.99 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 26,002.18. The S&P 500 gained 13.76 points, or 0.493856 per cent, to 2,800. The Nasdaq Composite added 45.95 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 7,307.01.

Meanwhile. Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trade on Tuesday, as gold miners and other materials stocks weighed while marijuana producers extended their latest rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 33.34 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 16,338.47 shortly after the open.