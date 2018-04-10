Dow surges after China's Xi eases global trade war fears

Wall Street rose on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to cut import tariffs, soothing investor concerns about rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with technology and energy stocks leading the gainers. The three major U.S. indexes were all up more than a percent with all 30 Dow components in the positive territory.

In his first public comments since the trade dispute with the Trump administration started, Jinping vowed to open the country's economy and said China would raise the foreign ownership limit in automobile, shipbuilding and aircraft sectors "as soon as possible."

His comments buoyed global markets, which have been under pressure as China and the United States threatened each other with billion in tariffs and investors feared that protectionist measures would hit global economic growth.

Energy stocks gained as oil broke above US$70 a barrel on easing trade war fears between the world's two largest economies.

"The expectation was this could have gone one of two ways: he could have been aggressive about U.S. tariffs or been conciliatory and it feels like he's more conciliatory," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Shares of major U.S. automakers such as General Motors , Ford, Fiat Chrysler and Tesla were up between 2 per cent and 3 per cent following Xi's comments.

At 10:55 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 468.60 points, or 1.95 per cent, at 24,447.70.

The S&P 500 was up 41.85 points, or 1.60 per cent, at 2,655.01 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7,065.35 points, or 1.65 per cent, at 7,065.35.

U.S. stocks will face a major test in coming weeks as first-quarter earnings pour in. Big banks such as JPMorgan Chase , Citigroup and Wells Fargo will kick off the earnings season with their results on Friday.

Analysts expect quarterly profits for S&P 500 companies to rise 18.5 percent from a year ago, which would be the biggest gain in seven years, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Facebook Inc shares erased premarket gains and were marginally down ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The CEO is expected to strike a conciliatory tone in an attempt to blunt possible regulatory fallout from the privacy scandal engulfing his social network.

Shares of Nvidia rose 4 per cent after Morgan Stanley raised the stock to "overweight."

Verifone Systems shares rose 52 percent after the company agreed to be taken private for $2.28 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE for a 5.99-to-1 ratio on the upside and on the Nasdaq for a 3.68-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.

The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 12 new lows.

CANADIAN STOCKS

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted energy shares and trade war worries receded after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to cut import tariffs.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE) rose 86.77 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 15,314.47. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were higher.

Xi said on Tuesday China would raise the foreign ownership limit in the automobile sector "as soon as possible" and push previously announced measures to open the financial sector.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, broke above $70 a barrel as trade war worries ebbed. Brent crude futures were up US$1.53 at US$70.18.

The energy sector advanced 1.5 per cent and financial sector rose half a percentage point. Together, the two sectors account for more than half the weight of TSX.

Shares of oil producers Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) rose nearly a percent each, lifting the energy sector.

Kinder Morgan Canada (KML.TO) rose about 2 percent after the Canadian government said it was considering all options to ensure construction goes ahead on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), which rose 4.2 per cent, was the largest percentage gainer on the TSX, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) fell 4.2 per cent and was the biggest decliner.

Neovasc Inc (NVCN.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO) were among the most active Canadian stocks by volume.

Volume on the TSX index was 10.61 million shares, while the total volume on Tuesday was 22.92 million shares.

Across all Canadian issues there were no new 52-week highs and one new low.

Canadian housing starts slowed slightly in March and building permits dipped in February, but overall residential construction activity remained strong, latest reports showed on Tuesday.