Dow surges after China's Xi eases trade war fears; TSX gains

U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as investor concerns about rising trade tensions between the United States and China eased after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to cut import tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 428.76 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 24,407.86, the S&P 500 gained 43.69 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 2,656.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 143.96 points, or 2.07 per cent, to 7,094.30.

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by the energy and materials sectors as reduced fears of a global trade war boosted oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 34.44 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,262.14. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.