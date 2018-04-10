Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, led by technology stocks, after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to cut import tariffs, soothing investor concerns about rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 397.78 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 24,376.88, the S&P 500 gained 36.04 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 2,649.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.70 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 7,061.05.

Meanwhile. Canada's main stock index aslo opened higher on Tuesday as energy stocks gained after crude prices shot up and Xi 's promise to cut import tariffs diffused escalating trade war worries.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE) was up 104.64 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 15,332.34.

