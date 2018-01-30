Dow tumbles as healthcare, State of the Union weigh

U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its biggest two-day drop since September 2016, pressured by healthcare stocks and rising bond yields.

The Dow also had its biggest daily per centage decline since May 2017 and the day's 1.37-per cent fall was the second-biggest single-day drop since the election of Donald Trump, slated to give his first State of the Union speech later Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed to multi-year highs after the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, which could shed light on the central bank's economic and rate hike outlook.

"Investors are catching up to the fact that rates have risen," said Jonathan Mackay, investment strategist at Schroders in New York. "The market's finally catching up."

The selloff set traders in the options market fretting about a near-term shock to equities and the Cboe Volatility Index , the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market gyrations, closed up 0.95 points at 14.79, its highest close since Aug. 17.

Healthcare stocks pulled the major indexes lower on news that Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co will jointly form a healthcare company to help control costs for their U.S. employees.

The S&P 500 Healthcare index was the day's biggest loser among the 11 major sectors, dropping by 2.13 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 362.59 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 26,076.89, the S&P 500 lost 31.1 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 2,822.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.02 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 7,402.48.

"Investors are getting a bit worried about inflation which has led some people to believe that the Fed might be more aggressive when it comes to raising rates," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth.

MARKET MOVERS

MetLife Inc fell 8.6 per cent and was the day's biggest daily per centage decliner in the S&P 500 after news the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the insurer's failure to pay some workers' pensions.

UnitedHealth Group Inc was the biggest drag on the Dow, falling 4.3 per cent. Pfizer Inc was down 3.1 per cent despite its better-than-expected earnings and upbeat 2018 guidance.

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan pact on healthcare triggers wave of selling Amazon announced Tuesday it is teaming up with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan to tackle high healthcare costs in the United States. The plan is short on details, but that’s not stopping investors from driving down American pharmacy and health insurance stocks. BNN’s Paul Bagnell reports.

Harley-Davidson Inc closed down 8.0 per cent after announcing it would close a Kansas City plant in the face of declining shipments.

Apple Inc declined for a second day, falling 0.6 per cent on news that the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the company's disclosure that it slowed older iPhones with flagging batteries.

Earnings so far have been stronger than expected. S&P 500 earnings growth is now forecast at 13.2 per cent, up from 12 per cent a month ago. Among companies that have reported so far, 80 per cent are exceeding analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Investors will likely scrutinize Trump's first State of the Union address for clues on trade policy and infrastructure spending. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.17-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.98-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 43 new lows.

Volume so far on U.S. exchanges was 8.1 billion shares, compared with the 7.1 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

CANADIAN MARKETS

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level in more than seven weeks as the declining price of oil pulled shares of energy companies down for the second day in a row.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 139.21 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 15,955.51.

The index touched a session low of 15,947.09, its weakest level since Dec. 7, joining a sell-off in stocks world-wide.

The energy sector retreated 2.9 per cent as U.S. crude oil prices settled down US$1.06 at US$64.50 a barrel amid signs of rising U.S. crude output.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) was the biggest drag on the index, down 2.6 per cent at $44.35, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) declined 2.5 per cent to $42.57.

Shares of Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) bucked the downward trend, climbing 7.1 per cent to $57.37 after sources said Blackstone Group was in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in a key Thomson Reuters unit.

The gain in Thomson Reuters helped the larger financial sector gain 0.1 per cent. Elsewhere in the group, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) rose 0.5 per cent to $74.61.

Shares of Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) rose 0.9 per cent to $26.98 after the company said it would offer about 6,500 of its 14,000 employees voluntary departure packages.

Financials and telecoms were the only two sectors to end in positive territory among the Toronto index's 10 main groups.

The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and 10 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and 57 new lows.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), down 10.3 per cent at $11.62; NGEx Resources (NGQ.TO), up 4.6 per cent at $1.15 and Bombardier (BBDb.TO), down 4.4 per cent at $3.44.

Volume on the TSX index was 227.04 million shares.