Ebay posts loss for holiday quarter on US$3.1B tax charge

EBay Inc (EBAY.O) posted a loss for the key holiday quarter on Wednesday as it booked a US$3.1 billion charge from the recent changes in U.S. tax laws.

EBay's net loss from continuing operations was US$2.6 billion or US$2.51 per share. A year-ago it earned US$5.95 billion or US$5.31 per share.

The fourth-quarter loss included the charge, while the prior-year quarter included a tax benefit of US$4.6 billion.

Shares of eBay rose 2 per cent in after-hours trading.