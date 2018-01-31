{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Ebay posts loss for holiday quarter on US$3.1B tax charge

    Reuters

    eBay headquarters in San Jose, California

    An exterior view of eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif. , The Associated Press/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    EBay Inc (EBAY.O) posted a loss for the key holiday quarter on Wednesday as it booked a US$3.1 billion charge from the recent changes in U.S. tax laws.

    EBay's net loss from continuing operations was US$2.6 billion or US$2.51 per share. A year-ago it earned US$5.95 billion or US$5.31 per share.

    The fourth-quarter loss included the charge, while the prior-year quarter included a tax benefit of US$4.6 billion.

    Shares of eBay rose 2 per cent in after-hours trading. 

     