    4h ago

    EBay website tweaks drive strong holiday sales, shares jump

    eBay headquarters in San Jose, California

    An exterior view of eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif.

    EBay Inc (EBAY.O) posted higher revenue for the key holiday quarter on Wednesday after tweaks to its websites and a focus on marketing drew more shoppers to its marketplaces.

    Shares of the San Jose, California-based e-commerce company climbed more than 7 per cent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

    EBay has been modifying its platforms including its namesake shopping service to include grouped listings and a simpler payment process to lure shoppers amid stiff competition from Amazon.

    EBay said its gross merchandise volume — the value of all goods sold on its websites — rose 9.7 per cent to US$24.43 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Sales and marketing expenses rose 13.3 per cent to US$689 million.

    For the quarter ending March, eBay forecast revenue between US$2.57 billion and US$2.61 billion and adjusted earnings of 52 cents to 54 cents U.S. per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 52 cents U.S. per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Fourth-quarter revenue rose 9.1 per cent to US$2.61 billion. EBay recorded a US$2.6 billion loss for the quarter because of a one-time US$3.1 billion charge from the recent changes in U.S. tax laws.

    Excluding one-time items, eBay earned 59 cents per share.

     