    1h ago

    EgyptAir signs firm order for 12 Bombardier CSeries planes

    The Canadian Press

    FILE PHOTO: A Bombardier CSeries aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse

    MONTREAL - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says EgyptAir has signed a firm agreement to purchase a dozen CS300 aircraft along with purchase rights for an additional 12 of the aircraft.

    EgyptAir's letter of intent to buy the aircraft was announced Nov. 14 during the Dubai Air Show.

    Based on the list price of the CS300, Bombardier (BBDb.TO) says the contract is worth approximately $1.1 billion US and would double to $2.2 billion US should EgyptAir buy the other 12 aircraft.

    The CSeries has also been ordered by Iraqi Airways, Saudi Gulf and Gulf Air.

    "Welcoming EgyptAir to the family of CSeries operators is another landmark moment for Bombardier," said Fred Cromer, the president, of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

    "The aircraft is performing exceptionally well, the industry recognizes the C Series as best in class, and this order from another well-established airline is testament to its tremendous value."