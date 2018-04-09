{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Facebook to notify on Cambridge Analytica data misuse today

    Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

    Facebook

    A woman stands holding her smartphone whilst framed against a wall bearing Facebook Inc.s 'Thumbs Up' symbol in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015. , Bloomberg

    NEW YORK -- Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal starting Monday.

    All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled "Protecting Your Information." It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps.

    In addition, 87 million users whose data might have been shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a more detailed message informing them of that fact.

    The political data-mining firm allegedly used ill-gotten Facebook user data in its efforts to sway elections. Cambridge Analytica says it only ever received data on 30 million users.
     