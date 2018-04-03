{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Fiat Chrysler Canada says total sales dipped 8%, while Jeep sales rose 44%

    Reuters

    Jeep, Fiat Chrysler

    In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, a Jeep Cherokee sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show in Chicago. , AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) said total sales in Canada slumped 8 per cent to 24,490 vehicles in March, hurt by steep declines in demand for Chrysler and Dodge brands from a year earlier.

    The bulk of the company's vehicles sold came from a 44 per cent jump in sales for the Jeep brand and a 6 per cent rise in sales for Ram brand of vans and trucks.

    In the United States, the company's sales rose 14 per cent to 216,063 vehicles for the month.