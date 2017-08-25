U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief economic advisor says the White House will push through wide-ranging tax reform by year’s end. In an interview with the Financial Times, Gary Cohn said Trump will begin stumping for the reforms next week in a bid to fulfill a key campaign promise of using the tax system to increase American competitiveness.

Cohn said the main priorities for reform include cutting the corporate tax rate as low as possible, incentivizing the repatriation of cash held overseas, and eliminating certain deductions used by American companies to lower their effective tax rate. No firm projections were offered as to the exact corporate tax rate the administration is pursuing, telling the FT Congress will own the writing of the legislation.

Cohn said he is confident the House Ways and Means Committee can pen the legislation in just one month since the prospect of tax reform isn’t coming out of left field.

“They have been holding hearings for years. They have put together bipartisan working groups and task forces to look at all of the details,” he told the FT. “It’s not like they are just starting the process now.”

Cohn added any prospect of a Border Adjustment Tax to offset what the administration sees as a short-term drop-off in revenues is no longer being discussed.

On the personal tax side, Cohn pledged to simplify the tax code, keeping in lockstep with Trump’s vow to slice through red tape and onerous regulations.

Cohn also addressed calls for him to resign in the wake of an outcry over the president’s handling of racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I have come under enormous pressure both to resign and to remain in my current position,” Cohn told the FT. “As a patriotic American, I am reluctant to leave my post … because I feel a duty to fulfill my commitment to work on behalf of the American people.”