GE's adjusted profit tops estimates, shares rise

General Electric Co (GE.N) said Friday that quarterly profit from continuing operations more than tripled, helped by strength in its aviation and healthcare businesses, and sending its shares sharply higher in premarket trading.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to US$369 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$122 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 4 cents from 1 cent, and revenue rose 6.6 per cent to US$28.7 billion, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, GE earned 16 cents per share, up from a restated 14 cents a share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted 11 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. GE recently restated 2017 results to reflect changes in accounting standards.

"It's an apples-to-apples, 5-cent beat," said Scott Davis, analyst and chief executive at Melius Research in New York. He noted that the figure excludes restructuring costs of about 5 cents a share.

GE also affirmed its forecast for 2018. It expects adjusted earnings of $1.00 to $1.07 a share, and adjusted industrial free cash flow of between $6 billion and $7 billion.

GE's shares were up 5 per cent to $14.69 in premarket trading, after rising 2.4 percent on Thursday.

Analysts had forecast GE's profit to decline in the first quarter and some thought Friday's results might fail to meet even those diminished expectations.

But the company's aviation, transportation and healthcare businesses produced double-digit profit growth in the quarter, boosting overall results.

Profit at GE's power business fell 38 percent on a 9 percent decline in sales; orders dropped 29 per cent.

"The industry continues to be challenging and is trending softer than our forecast," GE said of the power business.

Profit in GE's oil and gas unit fell 30 percent, excluding restructuring and other charges, GE said.